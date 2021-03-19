Credit Suisse AG Purchases 22,477 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.25% of Avery Dennison worth $32,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $83,811,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,671,000 after buying an additional 435,300 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $57,647,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 269,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 200,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $181.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $186.77.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

