Credit Suisse AG Purchases 3,014 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $30,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,995,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

