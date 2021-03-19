Credit Suisse AG Purchases 40,193 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,193 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.52% of Sonoco Products worth $31,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 2,612.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SON opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.