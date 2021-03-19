Credit Suisse AG Purchases 437,648 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,648 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 4.51% of Stride worth $39,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Stride by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 485,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Stride by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRN opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

