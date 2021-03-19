Credit Suisse AG Purchases 74,610 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,610 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 3.35% of Arco Platform worth $32,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth about $8,079,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. grew its position in Arco Platform by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,567,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

ARCE opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.10 million, a P/E ratio of 181.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. Arco Platform Limited has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $58.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

