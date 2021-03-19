Credit Suisse AG Purchases 96,280 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,280 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.24% of KeyCorp worth $38,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.