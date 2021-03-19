Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,780 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.30% of Apollo Global Management worth $33,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,861,000 after buying an additional 136,034 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,552,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.48, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

