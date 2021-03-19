Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,657 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of TransUnion worth $35,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,668,000 after acquiring an additional 946,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TransUnion by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,204,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,955,000 after purchasing an additional 250,768 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in TransUnion by 183.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,453,000 after buying an additional 366,973 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,214,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $3,403,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

Shares of TRU opened at $87.36 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $102.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.20.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

