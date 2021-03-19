Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 425,404 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $42,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,530,000 after acquiring an additional 936,160 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 969,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 910,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 398.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,573,000 after acquiring an additional 880,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

NYSE:KKR opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $49.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

