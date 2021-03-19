Credit Suisse AG Sells 125,355 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,355 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of Cardinal Health worth $36,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 64.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

