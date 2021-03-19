Credit Suisse AG Sells 13,243 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Tyler Technologies worth $39,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $417.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.75 and a 200-day moving average of $409.44. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.75 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

