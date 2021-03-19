Credit Suisse AG Sells 15,802 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,802 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of IDEX worth $32,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX stock opened at $200.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.47. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $109.72 and a 12 month high of $211.71. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.