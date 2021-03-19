Credit Suisse AG Sells 210,512 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210,512 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Masco worth $31,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $115,923,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Masco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Masco by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,229,000 after acquiring an additional 877,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Masco by 153.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,463,000 after purchasing an additional 816,792 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,610,000 after purchasing an additional 756,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAS opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

