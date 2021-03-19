Credit Suisse AG Sells 255,521 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,521 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Church & Dwight worth $39,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $87.17. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

