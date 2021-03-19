Credit Suisse AG Sells 27,822 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,822 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sony were worth $33,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Sony by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNE. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NYSE SNE opened at $105.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

