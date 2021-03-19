Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,698 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Waters worth $34,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,130,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 892.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Waters by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 201,355 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waters by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,786,000 after buying an additional 171,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE:WAT opened at $268.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.04. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.