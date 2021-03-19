Credit Suisse AG Sells 51,422 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,422 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $34,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH stock opened at $239.93 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

