Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,224 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Sysco worth $42,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.03. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,125.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

