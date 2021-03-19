Credit Suisse AG Sells 85,536 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85,536 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.24% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $42,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,017 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after buying an additional 1,442,126 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,223,000 after acquiring an additional 907,648 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,286,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,015,000 after acquiring an additional 893,747 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,862,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

HIG opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

