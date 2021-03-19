Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 557,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,257,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.71% of Docebo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $90,795,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,961,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,204,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $5,201,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $5,510,000.

Get Docebo alerts:

DCBO opened at $40.89 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCBO shares. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Docebo Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.