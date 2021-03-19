Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,168 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Elanco Animal Health worth $30,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Shares of ELAN opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

