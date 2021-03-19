Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,175 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Entergy worth $39,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,931,000 after buying an additional 331,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,606,000 after acquiring an additional 325,941 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after purchasing an additional 346,593 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Entergy by 5,432.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.31.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $98.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

