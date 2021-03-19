Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.74.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, reaching $181.38. 110,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,363. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of -203.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Dali Rajic sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $9,333,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,567,049.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,812 shares of company stock worth $37,135,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

