Credit Suisse Group Boosts TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to $22.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.50 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

TransAlta Renewables stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

