Credit Suisse Group Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $176.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $162.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $165.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $143.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.