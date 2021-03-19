Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $17.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.