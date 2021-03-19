Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FUPBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. 11,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,579. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

