Credits (CS) Price Tops $0.0950

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0950 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $21.23 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 52.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

Credits Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

