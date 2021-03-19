Critical Analysis: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) versus STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

STAG Industrial has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for STAG Industrial and EPR Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAG Industrial 1 3 4 0 2.38 EPR Properties 2 5 1 0 1.88

STAG Industrial currently has a consensus target price of $33.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.29%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $33.29, indicating a potential downside of 32.03%. Given STAG Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe STAG Industrial is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Profitability

This table compares STAG Industrial and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAG Industrial 26.59% 5.32% 2.94% EPR Properties -15.35% -2.15% -0.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STAG Industrial and EPR Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAG Industrial $405.95 million 13.34 $49.28 million $1.84 18.58 EPR Properties $651.97 million 5.62 $202.24 million $5.44 9.00

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than STAG Industrial. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STAG Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of STAG Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of STAG Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

STAG Industrial beats EPR Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

