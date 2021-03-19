Critical Analysis: RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) & Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RadNet and Progenity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Progenity 1 0 4 0 2.60

RadNet presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.02%. Progenity has a consensus target price of $9.80, suggesting a potential upside of 123.23%. Given Progenity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Progenity is more favorable than RadNet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Progenity shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of RadNet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 80.6% of Progenity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RadNet and Progenity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet -0.98% -2.72% -0.37% Progenity N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RadNet and Progenity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $1.15 billion 1.01 $14.76 million $0.29 78.21 Progenity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Progenity.

Summary

Progenity beats RadNet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the diagnostic imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of hospitals and hospital-based radiology groups. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 335 centers in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. RadNet, Inc. has a collaboration with Hologic, Inc. to advance the use of artificial intelligence in breast health. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women. The company also provides pediatric testing services. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November, 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California with a laboratory in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It has a bill payment location in Detroit, Michigan.

