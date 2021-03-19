Critical Review: Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) versus LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fc Global Realty and LivaNova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A LivaNova 0 4 3 0 2.43

LivaNova has a consensus target price of $63.57, indicating a potential downside of 16.03%. Given LivaNova’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Fc Global Realty and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42% LivaNova -21.88% 5.55% 3.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of LivaNova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fc Global Realty and LivaNova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A LivaNova $1.08 billion 3.40 -$155.18 million $3.08 24.58

Fc Global Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova.

Volatility and Risk

Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LivaNova beats Fc Global Realty on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients. It also provides surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves, such as self-anchoring tissue heart, tissue heart, and mechanical heart valves, as well as heart valve repair products; and temporary extracorporeal cardiopulmonary life support solutions for critically ill patients. The NM segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, treatment-resistant depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The company serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC has a research collaboration with Verily to gain insights into Vagus nerve stimulation impact on difficult-to-treat depression. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

