Critical Review: ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) & Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance and Arch Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance -27.87% -6.92% -2.09% Arch Capital Group 15.08% 5.80% 1.70%

This table compares ProAssurance and Arch Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $999.83 million 1.51 $1.00 million ($0.81) -34.68 Arch Capital Group $6.93 billion 2.19 $1.64 billion $2.82 13.34

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than ProAssurance. ProAssurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arch Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ProAssurance has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProAssurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ProAssurance and Arch Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 1 3 1 0 2.00 Arch Capital Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

ProAssurance presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.12%. Arch Capital Group has a consensus target price of $39.11, suggesting a potential upside of 3.94%. Given Arch Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than ProAssurance.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats ProAssurance on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for employers, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance; and Syndicate 6131 that underwrites contingency and specialty property insurance. ProAssurance Corporation markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employer's liability; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses, and personal lines and commercial property exposures; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers. The company's Mortgage segment offers direct mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

