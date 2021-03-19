Critical Survey: AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) versus American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIA Group and American National Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA Group $47.24 billion 3.23 $6.65 billion N/A N/A American National Group $4.07 billion 0.74 $620.36 million N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than American National Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of AIA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of American National Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of American National Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AIA Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Group has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. American National Group pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. American National Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American National Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares AIA Group and American National Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA Group N/A N/A N/A American National Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AIA Group and American National Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American National Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

American National Group beats AIA Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents; distribution partners; other intermediated channels, including independent financial advisers, brokers, private banks, and specialist advisers; and direct channel. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc. provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. The company also provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products; and medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance products. In addition, it offers personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as business owners, property, liability, mortgage security insurance, and workers' compensation coverages. Further, the company provides credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; and guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance. Additionally, it engages in the investment activities. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, marketing organizations, employee benefit firms, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels and call centers. American National Group, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Galveston, Texas.

