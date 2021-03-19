Critical Survey: Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) & AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Minerva Neurosciences and AVEO Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences 0 2 3 0 2.60 AVEO Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 114.97%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 76.59%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A -$72.18 million ($1.85) -1.69 AVEO Pharmaceuticals $28.80 million 10.12 $9.39 million $0.61 16.59

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Neurosciences. Minerva Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVEO Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences N/A -51.19% -29.75% AVEO Pharmaceuticals -483.99% -103.66% -48.01%

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia. The company is also developing seltorexant that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treating insomnia and major depressive disorders; and MIN-301, which is in pre-clinical trial, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of the roluperidone worldwide, excluding Asia; and co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of seltorexant. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The company has also completed a Phase III TIVO-3 trial of tivozanib for the treatment of RCC; and initiated enrollment in a phase Ib/II clinical trial of tivozanib in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab), an immune checkpoint (PD-1) inhibitor for the treatment of RCC. In addition, it is developing Ficlatuzumab, a potent hepatocyte growth factor inhibitory antibody that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer; and AV-203, a potent anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating esophageal cancer. The company's preclinical stage products include AV-380, a potent humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and AV-353 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. Vincent's Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. It has a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca PLC to evaluate IMFINZI (durvalumab), a human monoclonal antibody directed against programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

