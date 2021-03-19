Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: CRR.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

2/26/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.75 to C$16.25.

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$15.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 36.77. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.30 and a 12 month high of C$15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.43%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

