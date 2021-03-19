CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Hits $0.55 on Exchanges

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $1.57 million and $149.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 3,885,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,858,704 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

