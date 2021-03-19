Crown Price Down 21.1% This Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Crown has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $51,352.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,907.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $543.23 or 0.00922186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.71 or 0.00381460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00032123 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,803,758 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

