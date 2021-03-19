Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $133,416.00

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $133,416.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 153.1% against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be bought for $0.0921 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00052369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.60 or 0.00649279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars.

