CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Price Down 78.1% This Week

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 51% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $84,655.39 and $65,719.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 78.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

