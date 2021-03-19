CryptoBonusMiles Market Capitalization Tops $2.58 Million (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 84.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 358.1% higher against the dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $384,529.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00051026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.65 or 0.00629170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00069190 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00034580 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

