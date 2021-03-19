CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Market Cap Hits $304,428.89

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded up 112.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. CryptoCarbon has a market capitalization of $304,428.89 and $1,005.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded up 53.3% against the US dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CryptoCarbon is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

