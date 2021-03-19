Cryptocean (CRON) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $19,171.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.12 or 0.00635509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069281 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024442 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00035039 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

CRON is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

