Cryptopay Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $2,332.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for about $0.0783 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.96 or 0.00633346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00069236 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00024408 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034829 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

