CryptoPing (PING) Market Cap Tops $3.11 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $72.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.46 or 0.00454465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00062088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00144238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00063209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.84 or 0.00706585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00076152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

