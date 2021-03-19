CryptoPing Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $72.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.32 or 0.00453335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00067445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00142661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.60 or 0.00688704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.