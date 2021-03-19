CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of CTS worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CTS by 327.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

