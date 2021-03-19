CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVSI. Roth Capital decreased their price target on CV Sciences from $0.75 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1.35 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:CVSI remained flat at $$0.60 on Friday. 825,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,955. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.45. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CV Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

