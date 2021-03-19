CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.35 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CV Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $0.60 on Friday. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that CV Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

