CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) declared a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. CVB Financial has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.63.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

