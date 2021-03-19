CVCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.07 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 106.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. CVCoin has a market cap of $4.14 million and $4.07 million worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 101.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.56 or 0.00451258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00065378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00140114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00064234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.75 or 0.00669922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00076373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.